Far West Side snack shop needs significant repairs after attic fire, firefighters say

Fire broke out at the Tropic Express in the 10100 block of Culebra Road

Emily Martin, Digital Producer Trainee

Tropical Express located in 10100 block of Culebra Rd. (KSAT)

A Far West Side snack shop will need serious repairs after a fire in the attic caused significant damage to the building, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire broke out on Sunday afternoon at Tropic Express, located in the 10100 block of Culebra Road.

SAFD said two or three employees were inside the building cooking when they started to smell smoke and noticed the lights flickering a bit.

When they went to look in the attic, there was already a “well-involved fire,” SAFD said.

The fire department said everyone was able to get out of the building and nobody was hurt.

There is a chance the roof and kitchen area will need significant repairs but the building is not a total loss, according to SAFD.

The cause of the fire is still unknown and the investigation continues.

