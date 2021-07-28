New sophisticated creekside comfort food restaurant is now open in Wimberley

A group of Wimberley locals are bringing creekside comfort food with a sophisticated Texas twist to the burgeoning Hill Country town.

WIMBERLEY, Texas – A new restaurant offering craft cocktails and elevated comfort cuisine has opened along Cypress Creek in Wimberley.

Creekhouse Kitchen & Bar, located in the Wimberley Square at 14015 RR 12 officially opened July 16 and offers an all-day menu that includes brunch, lunch and dinner.

Country music star Kevin Fowler made the announcement on Facebook, saying the new eatery was “three years in the making but it was worth the wait and hard work.”

According to an article from the San Antonio Current, Creekhouse Kitchen & Bar sits on land that Fowler owns.

It’s been three years in the making but it was worth the wait and hard work! Our new baby, Creekhouse Kitchen & Bar in... Posted by Kevin Fowler on Saturday, July 17, 2021

“Not only amazing food but also the most beautiful spot in town on Cypress Creek,” Fowler said.

Some of the featured menu items are roasted Creole blue crab fingers, Gulf coast oysters, NOLA barbecue shrimp, Mexican street tacos, hill country brisket ramen and more.

The restaurant will also offer a wide selection of wines, cocktails and Texas-brewed beers.

“We created Creekhouse out of a love for our hometown, Wimberley,” said executive chef and culinary director Mark Grimes.

The Creekhouse concept was born from a local group of friends who wanted to bring a fresh new culinary option to the Wimberley scene. The perfect partnership presented itself with executive chef and culinary director Mark Grimes. (Creekhouse Kitchen & Bar)

We believe there’s no better reason to gather than for good food, friends, and live music— and no better place to be than Wimberley, Texas,” Grimes said.

The restaurant is open from 4 - 10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 4 - 11 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday.

To make a reservation, visit creekhousewtx.com.

