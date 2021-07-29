Face masks required for visitors of Bexar County Courthouse complex, judge orders

SAN ANTONIO – With the Delta variant causing a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations locally, the Bexar County Courthouse complex is upping its efforts to mitigate the virus’s spread.

Effective Thursday, anyone who visits the courthouse complex indoors must wear a face mask, according to a new emergency order signed by Local Administrative Judge Ron Rangel.

Masks will be required at the courthouse, the Cadena Reeves Justice Center, the Paul Elizondo Tower, and all Justice of the Peace buildings, for visitors involved in court business, the order states.

“Each individual court justice should implement this order to the best of their ability and as always consider each circumstance a case-by-case basis,” the order reads.

The courthouse complex isn’t the only place in the city that is reinstating a face mask requirement.

JBSA officials also announced Thursday that the base is requiring all employees and visitors to mask up while inside indoor facilities, regardless of vaccination status. You can read more here.

