Guadalupe County to host several vaccine clinics next week

Guadalupe County Emergency Management Office and the National Guard are teaming up to provide COVID-19 vaccines to the public next week.
All the vaccine clinics are free. Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be provided.
The following vaccine clinics will be held during the week of Aug. 9 through Aug.14:
- August 10-11: The event will run from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Guadalupe County Services Center, located at 1052 FM 78 in Schertz, Texas. No registration is required for this clinic.
- August 11: The event will run from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Seguin High School Performing Arts Center, located at 1315 E. Cedar in Seguin, Texas. Those interested will need to fill out a registration form here.
- August 13: The event will run from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at New Berlin Community Center, located at 9915 FM 775 in New Berlin, Texas. No registration is required for this clinic.
- August 14: The event will run from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe, located at 409 W Krezdorn Street in Seguin, Texas. No registration is required for this clinic.