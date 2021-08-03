Partly Cloudy icon
Guadalupe County to host several vaccine clinics next week

Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be provided

Emily Martin, Digital Producer Trainee

Vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are shown, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at the Isles of Vero Beach assisted and independent senior living community in Vero Beach, Fla. A federal government study last fall found that an average of one death occurred among every five assisted living facility residents with COVID-19 in states that offered data. That compares with one death among every 40 people with the virus in the general population. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Guadalupe County Emergency Management Office and the National Guard are teaming up to provide COVID-19 vaccines to the public next week.

All the vaccine clinics are free. Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be provided.

The following vaccine clinics will be held during the week of Aug. 9 through Aug.14:

  • August 10-11: The event will run from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Guadalupe County Services Center, located at 1052 FM 78 in Schertz, Texas. No registration is required for this clinic.
  • August 11: The event will run from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Seguin High School Performing Arts Center, located at 1315 E. Cedar in Seguin, Texas. Those interested will need to fill out a registration form here.
  • August 13: The event will run from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at New Berlin Community Center, located at 9915 FM 775 in New Berlin, Texas. No registration is required for this clinic.
  • August 14: The event will run from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe, located at 409 W Krezdorn Street in Seguin, Texas. No registration is required for this clinic.

Emily Martin is a digital producer trainee at KSAT. She earned a journalism degree from Texas State University, where she was news director at KTSW, the campus radio station. She has also interned at KXAN and KUT in Austin.

