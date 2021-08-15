Partly Cloudy icon
Man killed, 53 others rescued after boat capsizes on Lake Conroe during thunderstorm, officials say

No other injuries were reported

Cody King, Digital Journalist

CONROE, Texas – A boat capsized on Lake Conroe in the middle of a strong thunderstorm, leaving one man dead and 53 other passengers needing to be rescued, according to authorities.

The incident happened around 8 p.m., Saturday, near Regency Point.

According to a report from our sister station, KPRC, the boat overturned after passengers said they went through rough, choppy waters during the storm.

Witnesses pulled passengers from the water before first responders arrived to assist in the rescues, KPRC reports.

An 80-year-old man, from Montgomery County, was taken to an area hospital by EMS, but later succumbed to his injuries, according to KPRC.

No other injuries were reported and the investigation is ongoing.

