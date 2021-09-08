Get a COVID-19 vaccine at the San Antonio Zoo, ride the train for free at Brackenridge Park

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo is partnering with the San Antonio Metropolitan Health District for a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

The clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Friday in the zoo parking lot in the 100 block of Tuleta. No appointment is necessary.

Metro Health will administer the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines in addition to back-to-school vaccinations, which include Tetanus, Diphtheria, Pertussis (TDAP), meningococcal conjugate (MCV4), meningococcal B (MENB), and human papillomavirus vaccine (HPV).

Vaccine recipients will receive two free tickets to ride the San Antonio Zoo Eagle train, which chugs along the tracks in Brackenridge Park.

Metro Health has other pop-up clinic locations each day in an urge to encourage vaccinations.

