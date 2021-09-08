Man charged after Tesla camera catches him staging hit-and-run, police say

SLIDELL, Louisiana – Police in Slidell, Louisiana, arrested a man who they say faked a hit-and-run, but his plan was thwarted because it was all recorded on a Tesla’s camera system.

SPD posted about the incident on its Facebook page saying officers were called to a parking lot on Fremaux Avenue by a man who called 911 to report he was hit by a man driving a Tesla.

Arthur Bates Jr., 47, told officers that the Tesla backed into him, causing him to fall to the pavement and injure his back, leg and neck. He said the driver left without helping him.

Police identified the driver, and when they interviewed him, they learned that the cameras on Tesla vehicles record video, and the driver was able to show police what really happened.

“When Slidell Police officers reviewed the Tesla’s video footage, it became apparent that Bates was lying and staged the entire event,” SPD said.

Bates admitted to police that he made up the story and was arrested on a charge of false swearing with the intent to cause an emergency response.

