View live beach cams as Tropical Storm Nicholas approaches Texas coast

Tropical Storm Nicholas is heading towards the Texas coast and it’s creating a high risk of flooding in some coastal areas.

The latest detailed forecast for the tropical storm from KSAT’s weather team can be found here. As of Monday morning, the San Antonio metro area will be on the drier side of the storm.

Nicholas is the 14th-named storm of the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

To keep up with the latest weather forecast, you can download the KSAT Weather Authority app for Apple or Android and allow notifications for updates - including livestreams from KSAT meteorologists.

You can keep an eye on the Texas coast with the following beach cams:

For full weather coverage from the KSAT meteorologists, including a hurricane tracker, click here.

