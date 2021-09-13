Cloudy icon
Texas

WATCH LIVE: Storm Chaser in South Texas coastal areas for Tropical Storm Nicholas

Watch the livestream in this article or the KSAT Weather app

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Justin Horne, Weather Authority Meteorologist/Reporter

Bill Caldera, Photojournalist

Tags: Weather
Photo does not have a caption

The KSAT Storm Chaser is in the South Texas coastal areas before Tropical Storm Nicholas makes landfall.

Tropical Storm Nicholas is expected to gradually organize and strengthen in the Gulf of Mexico and make landfall somewhere on the middle Texas coast late Monday.

See the conditions in South Texas coastal areas in the livestream above. You can also keep up with the storm’s movement in this article.

Along the Texas Gulf Coast, excessive rainfall will be the main concern with this system.

Stay Weather-Aware

To keep up with the latest weather forecast, you can download the KSAT Weather Authority app for Apple or Android and allow notifications for updates - including livestreams from KSAT meteorologists.

Want to share weather pictures with KSAT12′s meteorologists? Submit photos and videos here, and your submission may get featured on KSAT.com or on air.

About the Authors:

Rebecca Salinas has worked as a digital journalist in San Antonio for six years. Her skills include content management, engagement and reporting.

Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.

