Texas A&M cancels classes at South Texas universities due to Tropical Storm Nicholas

Texas A&M has canceled classes at its universities in Corpus Christi and Kingsville as the coast prepares for Tropical Storm Nicholas.

Tropical Storm Nicholas, which formed over the Bay of Campeche on Sunday morning, is expected to make landfall somewhere on the middle Texas coast late Monday.

Excessive rainfall is the main concern with this system along the Texas Gulf Coast.

Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi said in-person classes will shift to remote instruction on Monday and Tuesday. Staff members are expected to go remote at noon.

Residence and dining halls will remain open.

Texas A&M University-Kingsville said classes on Monday are canceled, but the campus, including residence halls, food service, the Jernigan Library and the recreation center, will remain open.

“The University will continue to monitor the weather and assess any aftereffects of the storm,” the university said. “The University expects to be open Tuesday, and classes will resume contingent on the campus and local impacts of Tropical Storm Nicholas.”

Coastal Bend College has also canceled all classes on Monday.

As of 8:45 a.m. Monday, The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley has not stated if classes will be canceled Monday or Tuesday.

The university has campuses in Boca Chica, Port Isabel and South Padre Island, which are along the storm’s path.