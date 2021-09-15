Guadalupe County sheriff’s deputy arrested, accused of child sex crimes

GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas – An investigator with the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office was arrested Wednesday on child sex crime charges, Comal County jail records showed.

Joshua Hernandez, 35, was taken into custody by the Comal County Sheriff’s Office, according to the records. He was arrested on suspicion of indecency with a child and continuous sexual abuse of a child.

Comal County records showed the allegation against Hernandez was reported on April 2. Investigators interviewed Hernandez, the alleged victim, and three females in connection with the investigation.

Texas Commission on Law Enforcement records show that Hernandez has been with the sheriff’s office since August 2011.

Guadalupe County Sheriff Arnold Zwicke confirmed the arrest, saying that Hernandez made him aware of the allegations in April.

Zwicke did not provide further information about the case and did not say whether Hernandez was fired or reassigned after the he became aware of the allegation.

Ad

Jail records showed Hernandez’s bail was set at $40,000.

Read more:

7 people detained, 65 machines seized in illegal gambling operations on Northeast Side, BCSO says

Suspect shot by police after attempting to evade arrest, New Braunfels police say