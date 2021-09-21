San Antonio to be featured in HGTV’s House Hunters this week

SAN ANTONIO – If you’re a fan of the HGTV show House Hunters, then you might want to set your DVR to record a new episode on Wednesday.

The popular show is airing a new episode on Wednesday at 8 p.m. for a couple who is searching for a new place in San Antonio.

According to the HGTV episode description, it features a couple from Ohio who has relocated to San Antonio.

“They both grew up in the inner city and always dreamed big, and now they look to buy a home and start a new legacy for their family,” the description states.

The episode is also set to air on HGTV Thursday at 11 p.m.

This isn’t the first time House Hunters has featured the San Antonio area. A previous episode featured a woman who was looking for a single-story ranch home and another House Hunters episode featured a couple “looking for something with history in San Antonio.”

Ad

Related: