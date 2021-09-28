H-E-B snack nuts, DiGiorno pizzas recalled

SAN ANTONIO – H-E-B-branded 100-calorie snack packs of cashews are being recalled because they could contain bits of glass, according to the Food and Drug Administration and SunTree Snack Foods.

No injuries have been reported, but consumers are urged to return the product to the store for a refund.

H-E-B has pulled the 100-Calorie Packs of Lightly Salted Roasted Cashew Halves and Pieces from store shelves. The SunTree products under recall were sold under various brand names, including H-E-B.

The lot codes are 88381, 86980, 85745 and 86075. The UPC code is 041220178339. The various best by dates range from June 15, 2022 through September 18, 2022.

The recall was initiated when a customer notified SunTree that the product contained glass pieces, according to the FDA.

Fourteen tons of DiGiorno frozen pepperoni pizzas are recalled because of a packaging mix-up and allergy concerns.

Nestle USA recalled the frozen DiGiorno Crispy Pan Crust pizza because the box labeled pepperoni may actually contain three-meat pizzas. Those three-meat pizzas contain a soy protein than could be harmful to people who are allergic to it, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The pizzas under recall were produced June 30, 2021 and have a lot code of 1181510721 and a best buy date of March 2022.

Consumers are urged to return them or throw them out.

Razor USA is recalling 237,300 battery packs sold with Hovertrax 2.0 self-balancing hoverboards because of a fire risk.

The lithium-ion GLW battery packs can overheat, catch fire, or explode. The company has at least 20 reports of smoke or fire. The battery packs are UL-listed.

The hoverboards were sold at stores nationwide including Walmart, Target and Toys R Us between 2016 AND 2018.

Consumer should contact Razor to receive a replacement battery pack.

Harbor Freight tools is recalling thousands of portable propane heaters sold last winter because they may leak gas, posing a fire danger.

The Bauer Forced Air Propane Portable Heaters are red and have the number 157176 printed on the ratings label.

Consumers are urged to stop using them and follow Harbor Freight’s instructions online to see if there is a leak.

The company has 13 reports of propane gas leaks and one report of a fire. No injuries have been reported.