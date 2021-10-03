Search underway for driver who rammed sheriff deputy’s vehicle on far West Side, BCSO says

A search is underway for a driver who rammed a sheriff deputy’s vehicle while he was responding to a domestic violence call on the West Side, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened in the 200 block of Coriander Bend, off of Potranco Road.

Authorities said the driver fled away from the area and his vehicle was found abandoned near Coal Mine Rise.

The Bexar County Sheriff‘s Office is currently looking for a suspect who rammed a Bexar County Sheriff’s deputy vehicle... Posted by Bexar County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, October 3, 2021

If you live in this area and see a suspicious person, you’re urged to contact the sheriff’s office immediately at 210-335-6000.

