Man dead, 3 others injured in shooting near South Side apartment complex, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead and three other people are injured after a shooting broke out near a South Side apartment complex overnight, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened at 10:40 p.m., Saturday, in the 6200 block of S New Braunfels Avenue.

Police said all four people were involved in a disturbance with another group, which escalated and resulted in the shooting.

A 25-year-old man was shot multiple times and was found by officers outside of an apartment. He later died from his injuries, according to officials.

A 17-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man were shot in the leg, according to police. The 19-year-old man was taken to an area hospital by family members.

An 18-year-old man was hit by the gunfire in the shoulder and was taken by EMS to an area hospital for further treatment.

Police are still searching for the suspects and the investigation continues. We’ll bring more updates to this story as they become available.

