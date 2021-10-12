Man arrested after 3 people shot at Southeast Side apartment complex

Calvin Cartlidge has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.

SAN ANTONIO – A 36-year-old man has been arrested after San Antonio police say he opened fire on three people at a Southeast Side apartment after an argument.

Records show Calvin Sampson Cartlidge was charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following the shooting that happened just after 2:30 p.m. on Monday in the 4000 block of Southcross Boulevard, not far from South WW White Road.

He was also charged with felon in possession of a firearm, according to booking records with the Bexar County Jail. His bond is set at $260,000.

San Antonio police officers arrived at the scene to find a 46-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the torso, and a woman and man, both 39, each shot in the leg.

They were all transported to a local hospital for treatment, and their condition is unknown at this time.

Chief William McManus said Cartlidge had walked into the apartment and shot the woman and 46-year-old man in a bathroom.

As Cartlidge left, he shot the other man, who was also inside the apartment, McManus said.

The suspect was located by officers nearby and booked into the Bexar County Jail Monday evening, records show.

McManus said an argument appeared to have triggered the shooting.

