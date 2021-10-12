Cloudy icon
1 dead in pursuit of robbery suspect, San Antonio police say

Incident occurred around 10 p.m. Monday near I-35 and Sims Avenue

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Tags: crime, san antonio, sapd, south side
Sims Avenue pursuit fatal image. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say one person is dead following a pursuit of a robbery suspect late Monday night.

The incident occurred around 10 p.m. near Interstate 35 and Sims Avenue, not far from Nogalitos Street on the city’s South Side.

According to police, officers were in pursuit of the aggravated robbery suspect, but it ended in a crash. The suspect died at the scene.

SAPD did not identify the suspect or say exactly what was stolen.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT12 both online and on-air for more information.

