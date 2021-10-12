SAPD investigating after man is found shot in leg downtown

SAN ANTONIO – A man was taken to an area hospital after being found shot in the leg early Tuesday morning, San Antonio police said.

Officers were called around 12:45 a.m. to the intersection of North Main Street and Savings Street, not far from North Flores Street after receiving word of a person wounded.

According to police, officers arrived to find the man with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken by EMS to Brooke Army Medical Center, where he is expected to be OK.

SAPD said the victim gave conflicting information to officers about a suspect, so they don’t have much to go on. The shooter was only described as wearing dark-colored clothes.

SAPD did not give a motive for the shooting. The investigation is ongoing, police said.