Cloudy icon
76º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

SAPD investigating after man is found shot in leg downtown

Officers called around 12:45 a.m. to North Main Street and Savings Street

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Tags: crime, shooting, sapd, san antonio, downtown
North Main Street shooting image.
North Main Street shooting image. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A man was taken to an area hospital after being found shot in the leg early Tuesday morning, San Antonio police said.

Officers were called around 12:45 a.m. to the intersection of North Main Street and Savings Street, not far from North Flores Street after receiving word of a person wounded.

According to police, officers arrived to find the man with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken by EMS to Brooke Army Medical Center, where he is expected to be OK.

SAPD said the victim gave conflicting information to officers about a suspect, so they don’t have much to go on. The shooter was only described as wearing dark-colored clothes.

SAPD did not give a motive for the shooting. The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Ben Spicer is a digital journalist who works the early morning shift for KSAT.

email