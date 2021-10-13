Tow truck driver trying to repossess a car shoots man who confronts him, SAPD says

A tow truck driver shot a man who confronted him outside a home in the 700 block of Fenfield Avenue.

SAN ANTONIO – A tow truck driver who was in the process of repossessing a car shot a man several times following a confrontation outside a home Tuesday afternoon on the city’s Southwest Side, police said.

According to San Antonio police, the tow truck driver was preparing to secure a vehicle around 4 p.m. in the 700 block of Fenfield Avenue when a man in his early 20s armed with a gun came out of a home and confronted the driver.

The tow truck driver, who was also armed, got into an argument with the man, and feeling that he was in danger, shot him, police said.

The man suffered multiple wounds to his torso and was transported to Brooke Army Medical Center in critical condition.

The tow truck driver has a license to carry a weapon and was cooperative with officers, police said.

An investigation will determine if any charges will be filed in the case.

