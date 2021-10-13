1 person shot, 1 in custody after ‘disturbance’ on West Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – One person is wounded and another person is in custody following a shooting on the city’s West Side, San Antonio police said.

Officers were called just before 11 a.m. to the 2400 block of West Commerce Street, not far from South Zarzamora Street, after receiving word of a shooting.

According to Officer Corey Schuler, a spokesperson with the San Antonio Police Department, the shooting happened as a result of a disturbance in the area. One person has since been taken into custody.

“After the shooting, the suspect fled the location and has since been apprehended in the 800 block of Taft. Intel here, along with officers’ quick response is why we caught our suspect so so fast,” Schuler said.

SAPD said it is in unclear as to why the disturbance started. The name and age of the person in custody has not been released.

Schuler said the victim was shot in the leg and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. They have not been identified.

