Man killed in shooting at downtown San Antonio gas station

San Antonio police respond to a shooting in the downtown area on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021.

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 30s was fatally shot after an altercation at a downtown San Antonio gas station, police said Thursday.

Officers were called to the Downtown Food Store in the 500 block of Elm Street around 10 a.m., according to Public Information Officer Jennifer Rodriguez.

The man was rushed to the hospital, but died of his injuries before 11 a.m., Rodriguez said.

The shooter drove around the block and waited for police to arrive, Rodriguez said. He is cooperating with police and claimed he felt threatened during the altercation and shot the man in self-defense.

It’s unclear whether the shooter will be arrested, Rodriguez said.

“It’s still an active investigation, so at this time, we can’t say if he will be facing any charges,” she said.

