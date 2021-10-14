First responders searching for child, woman swept away by floodwaters in St. Hedwig; 5 rescued

SAN ANTONIO – An elementary student in the East Central Independent School District and a woman are missing after the vehicles they were traveling in were swept away by high water in St. Hedwig on Thursday morning.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office and Bexar County Emergency Services District are searching for them near the intersection of North Graytown Road and FM 1518, near FM 1346.

Authorities initially received a report of two vehicles in high water but at some point, a third vehicle floated by, according to Bexar County Public Information Officer Tom Peine.

The missing child, who may be as young as 5 years old, was traveling in one of those vehicles with her mother and sibling, East Central ISD Spokesperson Brandon Oliver told KSAT. The mother and sibling were rescued.

Another vehicle also contained an ECISD student and his mother, he said. The woman from that vehicle is among the unaccounted for, but the child is safe.

A total of five people were rescued, according to Peine. A helicopter has been flying over the area to help with the search.

The Schertz Fire Department and Bexar County Sheriff's Office respond to a high-water rescue on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. (KSAT)

KSAT has a crew at the scene and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Overnight, some parts of the San Antonio area received up to 8 inches of rain due to widespread thunderstorms. Rain should clear out by Thursday, but high water remains a threat.

