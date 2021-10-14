KSAT viewers share photos, videos from overnight flooding around San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Widespread thunderstorms brought heavy rain to the San Antonio area overnight, with up to 8 inches of rain dropping in some areas.

Pictures and video uploaded to KSAT Connect show flash flooding, lightning and full rain gauges due to the storm, which is slowly pushing out east on Thursday morning.

Several people posted pictures of their rain gauges with measurements between 3-5 inches.

By the morning commute on Thursday, the heaviest rain will be shifting away from San Antonio, but high water spots may remain. Drivers are urged to use caution on the roadways.

Rain is expected to end on Thursday.

