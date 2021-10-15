San Antonio construction worker arrested after attacking coworker with hammer, BCSO says

Sammy Villa was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to BCSO.

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio construction worker was arrested after authorities said he attacked his coworker with a hammer while they were remodeling a home.

Sammy Villa, 32, was recently charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following the incident on Aug. 31, according to records with the Bexar County Jail.

Villa was working alongside the victim at a home in northeast Bexar County when they began to argue, an arrest warrant affidavit shows.

Bexar County Sheriff’s Office investigators said Villa then grabbed a hammer and struck the other man in the head.

Villa fled the scene in a white truck and the foreman, who witnessed the assault, called 911, BCSO said.

The victim was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center for his injuries.

He was later able to identify Villa as the suspect and a warrant for his arrest was issued on Sept. 6, records show.

He was arrested Thursday.

