Cloudy icon
81º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

One of the largest mariachi music festivals in the US is returning to San Antonio

Mariachi Vargas Extravaganza will take place at Lila Cockrell Theatre in December

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Tags: Things To Do, San Antonio, Mariachi
Mariachi photo from Pixabay.
Mariachi photo from Pixabay. (Pixabay)

SAN ANTONIO – One of the largest and longest-running mariachi music festivals in the U.S. is returning to San Antonio this December.

The Mariachi Vargas Extravaganza starts with national competitions from nearly 1,000 student mariachi musicians from throughout the U.S. on Dec. 3 at the Lila Cockrell Theatre.

Students will compete over the course of two days in national mariachi group and vocal competitions, with high school finals taking place at 2 p.m. on Dec. 4. Wristbands will be required for all competition performances.

There will also be a songwriting competition and mariachi instrumental and vocal workshops.

Mariachi Vargas Extravaganza will end at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 4 with a performance by Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán. Tickets are on sale now.

Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán is a 14-member, world-renowned, Mexico-City-based mariachi group. In addition to performing, members of the group also conduct some of the extravaganza’s workshops and judge the competitions.

“It’s a huge honor to perform in front of members of Mariachi Vargas and have the opportunity to open for the group in concert as winners,” said Roma High School Director of Mariachi Nuevo Santander Eloy Garza.

Mariachi Nuevo Santander is a six-time, first-place winner of the national competition.

Cano Health, H-E-B, KHS America, Whataburger and Texas Public Radio are all sponsors for the 27th annual Mariachi Vargas Extravaganza.

Related:

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

email