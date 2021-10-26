One of the largest mariachi music festivals in the US is returning to San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – One of the largest and longest-running mariachi music festivals in the U.S. is returning to San Antonio this December.

The Mariachi Vargas Extravaganza starts with national competitions from nearly 1,000 student mariachi musicians from throughout the U.S. on Dec. 3 at the Lila Cockrell Theatre.

Students will compete over the course of two days in national mariachi group and vocal competitions, with high school finals taking place at 2 p.m. on Dec. 4. Wristbands will be required for all competition performances.

There will also be a songwriting competition and mariachi instrumental and vocal workshops.

Mariachi Vargas Extravaganza will end at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 4 with a performance by Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán. Tickets are on sale now.

Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán is a 14-member, world-renowned, Mexico-City-based mariachi group. In addition to performing, members of the group also conduct some of the extravaganza’s workshops and judge the competitions.

“It’s a huge honor to perform in front of members of Mariachi Vargas and have the opportunity to open for the group in concert as winners,” said Roma High School Director of Mariachi Nuevo Santander Eloy Garza.

Mariachi Nuevo Santander is a six-time, first-place winner of the national competition.

Cano Health, H-E-B, KHS America, Whataburger and Texas Public Radio are all sponsors for the 27th annual Mariachi Vargas Extravaganza.

