Man hospitalized after crash with suspected drunk driver on Northeast Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man is in critical condition after a suspected drunk driver crashed into his car early Saturday morning on the Northeast Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened at the intersection of Jones Maltsberger and Thousand Oaks around 2:52 a.m.

Police say a man was driving south on Jones Maltsberger when he hit another man who was driving west on Thousand Oaks.

The man who was hit was taken to University Hospital with life-threatening injuries, officers said.

A third car was hit while it was stopped in the northbound turn lane of Jones Maltsberger but that driver was not injured.

Police said the other driver was not injured and found that he had just left a nearby bar at the time of the crash.

He was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and is facing a charge of intoxication assault.

The investigation is ongoing.

