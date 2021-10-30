Clear icon
68º

Local News

Man hospitalized after crash with suspected drunk driver on Northeast Side, SAPD says

The crash happened at the intersection of Jones Maltsberger and Thousand Oaks around 2:52 a.m.

Emily Martin, Digital Producer Trainee

Tags: San Antonio, crash, Northeast Side, SAPD, police
Police lights.
Police lights. (KPRC/File)

SAN ANTONIO – A man is in critical condition after a suspected drunk driver crashed into his car early Saturday morning on the Northeast Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened at the intersection of Jones Maltsberger and Thousand Oaks around 2:52 a.m.

Police say a man was driving south on Jones Maltsberger when he hit another man who was driving west on Thousand Oaks.

The man who was hit was taken to University Hospital with life-threatening injuries, officers said.

A third car was hit while it was stopped in the northbound turn lane of Jones Maltsberger but that driver was not injured.

Police said the other driver was not injured and found that he had just left a nearby bar at the time of the crash.

He was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and is facing a charge of intoxication assault.

The investigation is ongoing.

More on KSAT:

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Emily Martin is a digital producer trainee at KSAT. She earned a journalism degree from Texas State University, where she was news director at KTSW, the campus radio station. She has also interned at KXAN and KUT in Austin.

email