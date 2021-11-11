Spurs Sports & Entertainment is putting arena naming rights on market for 1st time in 20 years

SAN ANTONIO, TX - OCTOBER 24: A view of the San Antonio Spurs court in the AT&T Center before a game against the Indiana Pacers on October 24, 2018 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Edward A. Ornelas/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – Spurs Sports & Entertainment is selling the naming rights to the AT&T Center.

The company on Thursday announced that it is taking the arena’s sponsorship to market for the first time in its 20-year history, as the Spurs’ partnership with AT&T will end following the 2021-22 season.

That means a new brand will be able to step in as the new namesake of the arena.

This summer, it was reported that the Spurs lost AT&T as the naming rights partner due to the end of the contract. Front Office Sports reported that AT&T decided not to renew the contract, which paid the team $2 million per year.

The arena was previously named the SBC Center, before SBC merged with AT&T and then moved its headquarters from San Antonio to Dallas.

On Thursday, the Spurs said that Legends Global Partnerships will help the company search for a new naming rights partner.

“We are grateful to AT&T for their commitment to our organization and community over the last two decades,” said Brandon Gayle, Chief Operating Officer for SS&E, said in a news release. “Our next arena naming rights partner will have a unique opportunity to reach and engage one of the most passionate and diverse fan bases in all of professional sports.”

“We look forward to working with Legends to welcome a new partner that helps us deliver on our purpose of creating moments that excite, memories that endure and connections that strengthen our community.”

The release adds that Legends recently represented the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers with SoFi Stadium, and the Las Vegas Raiders with Allegiant Stadium.

Since the announcement from AT&T, some San Antonians joked online that the center be named after H-E-B, Tim Duncan, Spirit Halloween, Fred’s Fish Fry, and others. See some of the reactions here.

