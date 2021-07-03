San Antonio Spurs lose AT&T as naming rights sponsor, report says

FILE - SAN ANTONIO, TX - OCTOBER 24: A view of the San Antonio Spurs court in the AT&T Center before a game against the Indiana Pacers on October 24, 2018 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Edward A. Ornelas/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs have lost AT&T as the naming rights sponsor of their home arena starting in 2022 when the company’s contract with the team runs out, according to a report from Front Office Sports Tonight.

The publication says AT&T decided not to renew its naming rights contract that paid the Spurs $2 million a year, considered to be on the low end of such sponsorships. The company also sold its 7% share of the team in the recent ownership shake-up that now involves Michael Dell out of Austin and Sixth Street, a private equity firm based in San Francisco, as new investors of about 30% of the team.

The move by AT&T was considered a high probability when it merged with SBC in 2005 and then moved its corporate headquarters from San Antonio to Dallas.