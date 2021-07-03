San Antonio Spurs lose AT&T as naming rights sponsor, report says

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs have lost AT&T as the naming rights sponsor of their home arena starting in 2022 when the company’s contract with the team runs out, according to a report from Front Office Sports Tonight.
The publication says AT&T decided not to renew its naming rights contract that paid the Spurs $2 million a year, considered to be on the low end of such sponsorships. The company also sold its 7% share of the team in the recent ownership shake-up that now involves Michael Dell out of Austin and Sixth Street, a private equity firm based in San Francisco, as new investors of about 30% of the team.
The move by AT&T was considered a high probability when it merged with SBC in 2005 and then moved its corporate headquarters from San Antonio to Dallas.