KSAT’s Educator of the Month contest; a road trip with Kaiti’s Science Lab; how to get a job building rockets! 🚀

Hello parents, teachers and students!

There was some big news this week, as a federal judge on Wednesday ordered a halt to the enforcement of Texas’ ban on mask mandates in the state’s schools. The decision comes just as Metro Health has begun to inoculate children ages 5 to 11 with the COVID-19 vaccine at its Alamodome mass vaccination site, along with its many vaccine pop-up clinics. A list of vaccination sites can be found here.

As the weather becomes more fall-like, there are now more and more options for things to do. But don’t fret, KSAT Kids has you covered. New this weekend, a Barbie Malibu truck will stop at The Shops at La Cantera this Saturday. The pop-up truck includes an array of merchandise like 70s-themed Malibu Barbie apparel and accessories, and items are priced from $12 to $75. The tour is part of the 50th-anniversary celebration of Malibu Barbie.

Are you perhaps looking for more seasonal things to do? You can head to our Things To Do section by clicking here. We’ve got everything from where to take photos with Santa, to things you can do to kick off the holiday season.

The 2021 Barbie Malibu Truck Tour is heading to The Shops at La Cantera on Saturday, Nov. 13. (Barbie Malibu Tour)

KSAT 12′s Educator of the Month Contest

Parents, teachers! Do you know someone or have a favorite teacher or educator who goes above and beyond in the classroom?

As a husband to a teacher, I know educators deserve more recognition!

Well, KSAT 12 has launched a new Educator of the Month Contest for our K-12 educators within the KSAT 12 viewing area. From November 2021 to May 2022, KSAT 12 management and Firstmark Credit Union will determine which nominated educators will receive the lucky title of Educator of the Month based on your nominations!

One educator will be selected each month throughout the contest and receive a $500 Visa gift card presented by Firstmark Credit Union and receive a trophy that says “Educator of the Month” with the educator’s name. To nominate an educator, click here.

Kids wanna know: How do you get a job building rockets? 🚀 What does it take to run a business?

And in this week’s KSAT Kids edition of “Kids Wanna Know,” a partnership with noun, Andy Lapsa, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Stoke Space takes students behind the scenes to learn why he and others decided to start their company, Stoke Space Technologies.

Andy’s team is focused on building reusable rockets that can be flown over and over again, just like airplanes.

Laspa talks to students about what all goes into building a rocket business and what it takes to run it.

The kids in the class had some really interesting questions this week, like how much it costs to build a rocket and what materials they use. Well done, kiddos!

Are you interested in bringing noun to your school or classroom and take part in an interview? You can do so by clicking here. Class interviews will be shown online and in this newsletter and will also be seen on GMSA at 9 a.m. on weekdays on KSAT 12.

KSAT Kids Student Spotlight

The KSAT Kids Student Spotlight this week highlights 13-year-old Jane Moody, a teen who invented a mechanical hand after being inspired by an ALS patient.

Moody was just 10-years-old when she learned that her father’s best friend, Joe Holt, had been diagnosed with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease. Coincidentally, one of her teachers had also given her an assignment on how to help people around that time.

“After about five or 10 minutes of brainstorming, I came up with a writing device for people with dexterity issues,” Moody said.

Moody’s invention is described as a mechanical hand, one that allows users to maintain a grip on objects. She knew the device would be handy, because her father, Marshall Moody, often spoke about how his friend’s ALS diminished his ability to hold onto objects.

Moody continues to work on perfecting the device and so far, she’s secured two patents. She hopes that someday, injured veterans or ALS patients will be able to use it.

Do you know of a student, classroom or school that is doing amazing work and deserves to be featured in KSAT Kids? Nominate someone by emailing ksatkids@ksat.com.

Kaiti’s Science Lab

And finally, after doing science experiments in the KSAT News studio for over a year, Meteorologist Kaiti Blake and David Sears took Kaiti’s Science Lab on the road this week and visited San Antonio ISD’s Carvajal Elementary for their first-ever live science experiment.

Kaiti and David - along with a class full of fifth graders - erupted model volcanos on TV to incredible success. You can check out the children’s glee as their demonstrations worked! How fun!

If you’re a teacher or administrator and would like Kaiti and David to visit your school, email Kaiti at: kblake@ksat.com.

Have a great and safe weekend everyone!

Ben Spicer

If you're not subscribed to this newsletter or want to share it with a teacher or friend, sign up here.

Do you have an idea for a lesson or feedback? Email me at Bspicer@ksat.com with new content, lessons, story ideas or tips!

