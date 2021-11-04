Where kids ages 5-11 can get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in the San Antonio area

(Lynne Sladky,Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – With the green light from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, pharmacies, pediatricians’ offices and hospitals began inoculating children with the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday.

Children ages 5-11 are now eligible to receive kid-sized doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine after it received a recommendation from CDC advisers and approval from CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky on Tuesday. The FDA authorized the vaccine for kids last week.

The Associated Press reported that 28 million kids across the United States land in that age group. Here in San Antonio, that’s about 332,231 children and 16.7% of the population.

Parents or guardians are encouraged to reach out to their child’s pediatrician’s office first for a shot, according to the San Antonio Metropolitan Health District.

Metro Health officials said pediatricians’ offices are given a priority for distribution.

Other hospitals and pharmacies will also offer the vaccine, and school districts have begun scheduling clinics.

A North East Independent School District spokeswoman said the district will work with Metro Health to provide vaccines for children at clinics. A Northside Independent School District spokeswoman said the district is working with area vaccine providers to communicate availability to families.

Other districts across the area are expected to communicate with families about their own vaccination clinics.

Here’s where else the pediatric Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is being offered:

Costco: Pediatric COVID-19 vaccines will be given by appointment only and at locations where the product is available. Costco’s website did not give an exact date the vaccines will be available. For more information, click Pediatric COVID-19 vaccines will be given by appointment only and at locations where the product is available. Costco’s website did not give an exact date the vaccines will be available. For more information, click here

CVS: Certain locations will offer the COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5-11 starting on Nov. 7. For more information, click Certain locations will offer the COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5-11 starting on Nov. 7. For more information, click here

H-E-B: Children 5-11 can receive their Pfizer shot at H-E-B locations with an appointment. Appointments are available daily. For more information, click Children 5-11 can receive their Pfizer shot at H-E-B locations with an appointment. Appointments are available daily. For more information, click here

Metro Health: The city will offer the Pfizer vaccine for children 5-11 at the Alamodome mass vaccination site starting on Nov. 10. On that day, pop-up clinics will also offer the vaccine to that age group. Parents and guardians who take their children to get vaccinated at a Metro Health clinic are eligible to receive a $100 H-E-B gift card. For more information, click The city will offer the Pfizer vaccine for children 5-11 at the Alamodome mass vaccination site starting on Nov. 10. On that day, pop-up clinics will also offer the vaccine to that age group. Parents and guardians who take their children to get vaccinated at a Metro Health clinic are eligible to receive a $100 H-E-B gift card. For more information, click here

STAAMP: South Texas Allergy & Asthma Medical Professionals and San Antonio Independent School District will set up an offsite clinic for children to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. STAAMP medical staff will set up mobile clinic sites at SAISD campuses within the following weeks. At least eight vaccine events are already scheduled before the Christmas Break. For more information, email South Texas Allergy & Asthma Medical Professionals and San Antonio Independent School District will set up an offsite clinic for children to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. STAAMP medical staff will set up mobile clinic sites at SAISD campuses within the following weeks. At least eight vaccine events are already scheduled before the Christmas Break. For more information, email info@staampallergy.com or visit www.staampallergy.com

University Hospital: Starting Nov. 4, students children 5-11 can get their COVID-19 shot at the Wonderland of America’s vaccination center. Parents or guardians must make an appointment online. For more information, click Starting Nov. 4, students children 5-11 can get their COVID-19 shot at the Wonderland of America’s vaccination center. Parents or guardians must make an appointment online. For more information, click here

Walgreens: Certain locations will offer the COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5-11 starting on Nov. 6. For more information, click Certain locations will offer the COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5-11 starting on Nov. 6. For more information, click here

