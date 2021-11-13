Search underway for missing 14-year-old on Southeast Side, police say

Samantha Paredes was last seen Friday in the 3000 block of Elgin Avenue.

A search is underway for a missing 14-year-old girl who was last seen on the Southeast Side, according to San Antonio police.

Authorities said Paredes has a diagnosed medical condition and is described as having black, shoulder-length hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black Nirvana t-shirt, black gym shorts, black combat boots and was carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with more information on Paredes’ whereabouts is urged to contact SAPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.

