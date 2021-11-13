Search underway for missing 76-year-old man in north Bexar County, deputies say

BEXAR COUNTY – A search is underway for a 76-year-old man who disappeared in north Bexar County, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Scott McCabe was last seen at 11 a.m., Thursday, in the 1300 block of East Sontera in a red Toyota T100 with a plate that reads, “AM53795″ and a Vietnam sticker on the back window.

He is described as having gray hair, hazel eyes and was last seen wearing an aqua green short-sleeve shirt with blue jeans, according to officials.

Anyone with more information on McCabe’s whereabouts is urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 210-335-6000.

