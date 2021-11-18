Overnight East Side shooting highlights ongoing problems in area for neighbors

A shooting early Thursday is just the latest trouble in that East Side neighborhood, according to San Antonio police and people who live there.

Neighbors called police to the 100 block of W. Drexel Avenue around 3:30 a.m. after hearing gunshots.

When officers arrived, they found a 36-year-old man with gunshot wounds in his legs, according to a preliminary report.

The man was rushed to a hospital with non-life-threatening wounds, the report said.

Officers who stayed at the scene found multiple shell casings in the middle of the street.

The report says the victim was walking down the street with a friend when someone in a car fired shots at them.

A bullet went through the front window of this home but no one inside was hurt. (KSAT 12 News)

Bullets also hit two homes and a car, but no one else was injured, police said.

The shooter got away in the car before officers arrived.

A description of that getaway vehicle was not immediately available.

Several neighbors who spoke off-camera to KSAT 12 News say they wish the ongoing trouble in the area would go away.

According to SAPD records, officers have been called out 21 times since June for shots fired or shootings, all centering around a bar just a few yards from where the victim was found, at the corner of W. Drexel and Hackberry.

In all, there were 73 calls to that establishment during the same time period.

Among the main reasons for the other calls were disturbances and fights, records show.

Police did not say definitively whether the latest shooting is connected to the business.

Jennifer Saucedo-Rodriguez, a public information officer with SAPD, said the department’s East SAFFE Unit is working with the bar to find a solution to the ongoing problems there.

She encouraged anyone who notices suspicious activity to call (210) 207-7273.