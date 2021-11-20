Huge oak tree falls on 6 vehicles in Alamo Heights, causing significant damage

ALAMO HEIGHTS, Texas – A huge oak tree fell on six vehicles that were parked in a shopping strip in Alamo Heights on Friday afternoon, causing significant damage to the vehicles.
The tree, which had a trunk at least five feet in diameter, suddenly snapped and fell on the vehicles around 3:45 p.m. in the 5200 block of Broadway.
No one was injured, including Robert Perrill, who had just gotten out of his pickup truck when he heard a crack.
“I was standing right beside it when it snapped and fell over. I ducked down against the van on the other side of my truck, and that’s when the whole thing fell over and I just kind of edged along the edge,” he said.
Perrill said he normally sits in his truck for 10-15 seconds after he turns it off to allow it cool off but decided not to this time.
“I’m a most blessed and lucky man,” he said.
An Alamo Heighs employee said the city is working with property owners, and the Planning Department will investigate why the tree snapped.
