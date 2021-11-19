Authorities ID woman killed in crash along Highway 90 on West Side; both sides of highway closed

A fatal crash has led to the closure of both sides of Highway 90 on the city’s West Side until further notice.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. Friday on the eastbound side of the highway, just west of Callaghan Road.

San Antonio police say a woman driving a pickup lost control and crashed into a Transguide sign.

The 40-year-old was taken to a hospital where she died. The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified her as Brenda Lee Ybarra.

Officers at the scene said it appeared the driver had been speeding.

One woman who stopped along the access road after the crash told KSAT 12 News she recognized the truck involved as belonging to her daughter.

Officers spoke with her at the scene, notifying her of the death.

The impact from the truck created a big dent in the metal base of the sign, and left the sign, itself, leaning to one side.

A crash was reported on U.S. Highway 90 at Leon Creek on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. (KSAT)

Police were concerned that the wind might cause it to topple over onto either side of the highway.

They called in crews with the Texas Department of Transportation to assess the situation and make repairs.

Police earlier had closed lanes of the highway during their investigation.

However, TxDOT workers eventually shut down the entire highway in that area while they worked.

They expected it could remain closed until 5 p.m.