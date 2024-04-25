Would-be victims in two separate crimes fight back, shoot suspects

Officers gather outside a home on General Krueger where two suspects were shot. A homeowner told them he fired to stop the men from stealing roofing materials from outside his home.

SAN ANTONIO – Would-be victims of two separate crimes Thursday morning reacted in a way that one San Antonio police sergeant said he has been seeing more often lately.

In both cases, police say those victims used a gun to stop a crime, shooting and wounding the suspects.

“It does seem there is a spike in these types of activities,” said Sgt. Andrew Valle, as he investigated the second shooting of the morning.

In that case, Valle said a man who lives in an apartment in the 8700 block of Marbach told officers he used a gun to stop an intruder.

The man said the stranger tried to force his way into his home after 7:30 a.m.

An alleged intruder was shot on Thursday, April 25, 2024, at an apartment complex in the 8700 block of Marbach Road on the West Side.

“And he told that person, ‘What are you doing? You don’t live here.’ That person said, ‘No, I do,” Valle said, explaining the scenario.

Valle said the man who was shot was taken to a hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening gunshot wound in his stomach.

The shooting happened just a few hours after a homeowner in the 400 block of General Kruger shot two men who he said were stealing from him.

According to police, the homeowner noticed the two suspects on his surveillance cameras after 5 a.m. and then confronted them.

He told officers this was the second time the suspects had come to his home to steal roofing materials in his driveway.

A police report later said the two suspects, 32- and 34-years-old, were arrested on theft charges.

It also said investigators had determined the homeowner was justified in shooting them and would not face charges.

Both cases are just the latest incidents in which people used this type of force to avoid being victims of crime.

KSAT 12 News has also reported on several recent car burglaries recently in which the car owners shot suspects.

Valle said although he has noticed an apparent increase in these cases, he can’t isolate any one cause.

“I can’t say. There’s probably not just one factor. It’s probably a lot of things,” Valle said.

Jermaine Nollie, who saw the aftermath of the Marbach apartment shooting, said he carries a gun himself and is prepared to use it if necessary.

“We are in fear of our lives in this community,” he said. “To defend yourself and defend your place that you’re living at, I don’t see where it’s wrong.”

Valle, though, encourages people to call 911 for help first, if at possible.