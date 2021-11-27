49º

SAPD officers injured after crash with suspected drunk driver on North Side, police say

The crash happened in the 1300 block of Fresno road around 10:40 p.m.

Emily Martin, Digital Producer Trainee

SAN ANTONIO – Two San Antonio police officers were injured and a suspected drunk driver was arrested after a crash on the North Side, according to police.

The crash happened in the 1300 block of Fresno road around 10:40 p.m., Friday.

Police say two officers were driving west on Fresno Road in an all-black marked patrol car. A man driving a Dodge Charger was heading north in the 4000 block of the I-10 W access road when he hit the patrol car.

Both officers were taken to University Hospital and suffered minor injuries, police said.

Authorities said the driver of the Charger was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Emily Martin is a digital producer trainee at KSAT. She earned a journalism degree from Texas State University, where she was news director at KTSW, the campus radio station. She has also interned at KXAN and KUT in Austin.

