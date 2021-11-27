49º

Local News

Man, woman found dead at apartment complex on NW Side, police say

Authorities are labeling the incident as a homicide and the investigation continues

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Jonathan Cotto, Reporter

Tags: SAPD, Police, NW Side, San Antonio
A homicide investigation is underway after a man and woman were found deceased at a Northwest Side apartment complex, according to San Antonio police. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A homicide investigation is underway after a man and woman were found dead at a Northwest Side apartment complex, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened just before 8 a.m., Saturday, in the 5900 block of Danny Kaye.

According to SAPD Public Information Officer Alisia Pruneda, EMS was called to the scene for a man, in his 30s to 40s, found deceased by a stairwell.

As officers canvassed the area, they also found a woman, 30-35 years old, inside of an apartment who had succumbed to an injury.

Authorities are waiting for the Medical Examiner to identify the man and woman and notify their families. It’s still unclear what transpired, but police are labeling the incident as a homicide.

So far, no suspects have been identified.

Police said the information is still preliminary and is subject to change. This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

More on KSAT:

Grocery store on Southwest Side destroyed in fire, SAFD says

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Cody King is a digital journalist for KSAT 12. She previously worked for WICS/WRSP 20 in Springfield, Illinois.

email

Jonathan Cotto is a reporter for KSAT's Good Morning San Antonio. Jonathan speaks English and Spanish and is a veteran of the United States Navy. Previously, he worked in South Texas.

email

facebook

twitter