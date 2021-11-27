Man, woman found dead at apartment complex on NW Side, police say

A homicide investigation is underway after a man and woman were found deceased at a Northwest Side apartment complex, according to San Antonio police.

SAN ANTONIO – A homicide investigation is underway after a man and woman were found dead at a Northwest Side apartment complex, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened just before 8 a.m., Saturday, in the 5900 block of Danny Kaye.

According to SAPD Public Information Officer Alisia Pruneda, EMS was called to the scene for a man, in his 30s to 40s, found deceased by a stairwell.

As officers canvassed the area, they also found a woman, 30-35 years old, inside of an apartment who had succumbed to an injury.

Authorities are waiting for the Medical Examiner to identify the man and woman and notify their families. It’s still unclear what transpired, but police are labeling the incident as a homicide.

So far, no suspects have been identified.

Police said the information is still preliminary and is subject to change. This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

More on KSAT:

Grocery store on Southwest Side destroyed in fire, SAFD says