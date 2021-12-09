Driver, passenger escape serious injury following rollover crash on I-37, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A male driver and a passenger were able to avoid serious injury following a rollover crash on the city’s South Side early Thursday morning, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred around 12:20 a.m. on Interstate 37 southbound, just before Fair Avenue.

According to police, a man was driving a female passenger and, for an unknown reason, lost control of his truck and rolled multiple times.

Police said the truck finally came to a stop after it landed on top of a median. No injuries were reported.

SAPD said the driver was found not to be intoxicated. No other vehicles were involved.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.