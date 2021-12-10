Authorities ID man fatally shot in head during Thanksgiving night argument at Southeast Side home

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a 39-year-old man who was fatally shot during an argument at a Southeast Side home on Thanksgiving night.

Jeremy Ketcham was fatally shot in the head on Nov. 25 in the 6000 block of Bear Branch Drive, not far from Loop 410 and Sinclair Road, authorities said. The manner of death is pending.

Police said there was a gathering at the home, and a verbal argument ensued. Ketcham left the home but returned with a gun and began to shoot, police said.

At some point, Ketcham was shot multiple times and died at the scene.

An 18-year-old woman and a 56-year-old man were also hit by gunfire. They were transported to Brooke Army Medical Center.

The investigation is ongoing.

