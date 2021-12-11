Texas Gov. Abbott approves task force to assist with storm recovery efforts in Kentucky

Gov. Greg Abbott spoke at an October press conference in Mission with nine other governors regarding the southern border.

AUSTIN, Texas – Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Saturday announced that he will be sending a task force to Kentucky to assist in recovery efforts following deadly tornadoes that tore through the state overnight.

Abbott approved the activation of 10 Texas A&M Task Force 1 personnel at the request of the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The assistance will also provide specialized technical gear and command, control, and communication equipment to members of the FEMA Urban Search and Rescue teams that are being deployed from around the nation to help those in need, a press release said.

I have authorized the deployment of @txtf1 to assist our friends in Kentucky following the deadly tornadoes that shook their state overnight.



They will assist in recovery efforts.



I ask all Texans to join Cecilia & me in praying for those affected by these horrific tornadoes. pic.twitter.com/oaRa4K7xhl — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) December 11, 2021

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear called the storm one of the most deadly tornado systems to run through the state. Tornadoes also touched down in several other places including Mayfield, Kentucky, Edwardsville, Illinois, as well as Monette, Arkansas.

“The State of Texas stands ready to assist our friends in Kentucky as they continue their response and recovery efforts in the wake of deadly tornadoes that shook the western portion of their state overnight,” said Governor Abbott. “Thank you to the members of Texas A&M Task Force 1 who are making their way to Western Kentucky to help those in need. I ask all Texans to join Cecilia and me in praying for those affected by these horrific tornadoes.”

