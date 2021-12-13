Reverend honors his mother by continuing her legacy of giving back to community during holiday season

Reverend James Robinson, the founder of the nonprofit Gospel Vision Music Ministries, is hosting the 16th Annual Christmas Toy Drive this weekend.

They are collecting barbies, bikes, toy trucks and toys for children in the San Antonio community.

Robinson hosts different events throughout the year to help those in need and says he’s continuing his mother’s legacy by giving back to his community.

“My mom, Mama Boone, who feed the homeless for 50 years under I-35 Durango Bridge and before she passed away, I started my own ministry and God has just taken it just from one level to the next,” Reverend James Robinson, founder of Gospel Vision Music Ministries said.

Last year, they collected 1,800 toys and they hope to exceed that number this year.

“I didn’t do this by myself, it was a team effort,” Robinson said.

Robinson teams up with different local leaders and organizations including Building Brighter Communities to make the collection possible.

“We’ve been going through COVID and the many trials that comes with that. So, it’s good to see people excited again,” Brandon Johnson, founder of Building Brighter Communities said.

People can donate toys at the Little Fish Factory restaurant on WW White Road until Friday.

The toy drive will take place Saturday, Dec. 18 at 10 a.m. at 1211 W Hein Road.

You can contact Rev. Robinson for more information by clicking here.