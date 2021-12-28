Things to do in San Antonio in January

Top left: River Walk draining. Top Right: Monster Jam, courtesy Feld Entertainment Inc. Bottom Left: Bridal stock photo from Terje Sollie via Pexels. Bottom Right: San Antonio Spurs' Dejounte Murray (5) drives against New York Knicks' Evan Fournier during the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)

SAN ANTONIO – We’re almost to 2022! There are only a few days left of 2021 but next year is full of things to do.

I’ve already curated a list of some of the big stuff going on next year and I’m excited for things to get back on track (like Fiesta returning to regularly scheduled springtime dates.)

My brother posted a meme a few days ago that said “when you realize 2022 is ‘2020 too’” but I’m not prepared for that, so everyone — think good thoughts about the new year.

Things I’m personally looking forward to in 2022 include mutton bustin’ at the rodeo, NIOSA at Fiesta and finding time to visit that two-mile hiking trail at Canyon Lake Gorge. It looks awesome.

Ad

Here’s the list of events going on in the San Antonio area in January

New Year Bash - There will be live music, flash tattoos, tarot readings, a liquid light show and a paint wall at this event, which takes place at Brick at Bluestar on Jan. 1. - There will be live music, flash tattoos, tarot readings, a liquid light show and a paint wall at this event, which takes place at Brick at Bluestar on Jan. 1. Tickets start at $10 and bands like Pearl Earl, Opaque Ghost, Dream Place and Foster Pettit will be performing.

All-American Bowl - This high school football all-star game will take place on Jan. 8 at the Alamodome. - This high school football all-star game will take place on Jan. 8 at the Alamodome. Tickets are on sale now.

Bridal Extravaganza - Getting married? The - Getting married? The San Antonio Bridal Extravaganza will take place at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center on Jan. 9.

Kottonmouth Kings - This hip-hop group will be performing at Picks Bar on Jan. 9. - This hip-hop group will be performing at Picks Bar on Jan. 9. Tickets start at $30.

San Antonio Spurs - The - The Spurs will be playing nine home games in January. The first home game is Jan. 12.

Monster Jam - Monster Jam will roar back to the Alamodome in the new year to celebrate its 30th anniversary. The action-packed Stadium Series Championship is set for Jan. 15-16, and tickets are on sale now. (We’re also holding a ticket giveaway for KSAT Insiders here .)

Monster Jam!

Rotary Ice Rink - You can still skate around San Antonio’s Travis Park at the - You can still skate around San Antonio’s Travis Park at the Rotary Ice Rink in January. The rink will be open to the public through Jan. 17.

Tree Houses - Growing Up Wild is an early childhood education program that builds on children’s sense of wonder about nature, according to the - Growing Up Wild is an early childhood education program that builds on children’s sense of wonder about nature, according to the Phil Hardberger website. Classes are designed for 4- to 6-year-olds and will be available Jan. 18, 19, 20 and 22. Registration opens Jan. 3.

Mystery Science Theater 3000 - Host Emily Connor and robots Tom Servo (Conor McGiffin), Crow (Nate Begle) and GPC (Yvonne Freese) will take the audience on a comedy-filled adventure at the - Host Emily Connor and robots Tom Servo (Conor McGiffin), Crow (Nate Begle) and GPC (Yvonne Freese) will take the audience on a comedy-filled adventure at the Tobin Center on Jan. 18.

Das Ist Lustig - This German band, whose name translates to “That’s Fun,” will perform at - This German band, whose name translates to “That’s Fun,” will perform at Krause’s Cafe on Jan. 19. The venue has a list of other events and performances all month long.

LUCID - A - A Cirque Showcase will feature pop-culture and circus arts at The Josephine Theatre on Jan. 22. Guests can expect dance, acrobatic, and aerial performances from local artists.

River Walk Draining - The city said portions of the - The city said portions of the San Antonio River will be drained beginning Sunday, Jan. 23 through Sunday, Jan. 30 for maintenance. The heart of the River Walk, including the river loop near The Shops at Rivercenter, will be completely drained. The main channel from East Josephine Street to East Nueva Street will be partially drained.

Mike Epps - Funnyman Mike Epps will be performing at - Funnyman Mike Epps will be performing at LOL Comedy Club on Jan. 28, 29 and 30. He also has a host of acting credits in addition to his standup comedy.

Kerrville Renaissance Festival - Renaissance-style food, fun, crafts and games will return to Kerrville for the 6th annual - Renaissance-style food, fun, crafts and games will return to Kerrville for the 6th annual Kerrville Renaissance Festival . There will be dancers, musicians, magicians, jugglers, contests and more on Jan. 28-30.

Nature Roars Back - This documentary from Emmy Award-winning cinematographer Bob Poole will be presented at the Tobin Center on Jan. 30. - This documentary from Emmy Award-winning cinematographer Bob Poole will be presented at the Tobin Center on Jan. 30. Tickets start at $20.

Lunar/Chinese New Year Celebration - Ring in the lunar new year on Jan. 31 with the - Ring in the lunar new year on Jan. 31 with the Phuoc Hue Buddhist Temple of San Antonio. Visitors are also welcome to walk the gardens and Walking Meditation Path following the celebration.

Submit your email below to receive KSAT’s free Things To Do newsletter.

Free

First Friday - First Friday is San Antonio’s longest-running artwalk and Jan. 7 is the first Friday of the month. It’s a free family event anchored at the Blue Star Arts Complex.

Museum Market - Southtown Market Co. is a market featuring crafts from local artisans, makers, culinary artisans, and more. The event takes place on Jan. 8 at the San Antonio Museum of Art.

Rink Reels Movie Nights - Enjoy free ice-rink-inspired - Enjoy free ice-rink-inspired movie nights in Travis Park on Jan. 8 and 14. Bring your blankets and chairs and enjoy concessions from the St. Anthony Cabin.

The Rotary Club of San Antonio and Centro San Antonio Present the 2021 Outdoor Ice Rink. (Centro San Antonio)

Fishing- Rainbow trout will continue to be stocked in lakes across Texas in January as part of the - Rainbow trout will continue to be stocked in lakes across Texas in January as part of the Neighborhood Fishin’ program from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

MLK March

Martin Luther King Jr. was born on Jan. 15, 1929. However, the national holiday commemorating his birth rarely falls on his actual birthday.

The holiday is celebrated on the third Monday in January, which falls on Jan. 17 in 2022.

He was a figurehead in the civil rights movement as an inspirational leader who exemplified nonviolent protests as a form of civil discourse and many cities around the country honor his legacy with an annual March.

San Antonio is home to one of the largest MLK marches in the U.S., with more than 300,000 people normally attending the march.

At 10 a.m. on January 17, the MLK Commission will host the 35th Annual MLK March and Legacy Celebration in person after it was held virtually in 2021. You can find coverage on KSAT.com.

MLK march

Culinaria Restaurant Weeks

Culinaria Restaurant Week(s) is a bi-annual event that celebrates all things food.

Ad

Dozens of San Antonio eateries are participating in this year’s CULINARIA Restaurant Weeks, which takes place Jan. 15-29.

During Restaurant Weeks, diners can enjoy special fixed menus from restaurants throughout the Alamo City and nearby suburbs.

Multi-course meals are $20 for lunch and $35 or $45 for dinner, excluding beverages, tax and gratuity. Participating restaurants offer dine-in and take-out options, and most also offer bar beverages for take-out as well. Reservations are strongly encouraged for those preferring to dine in.

Trending

Here’s what has been trending recently on KSAT:

Do you have any ideas or know about any events going on in the area. You can reach me at mpatton@ksat.com.

-Mary Claire Patton, KSAT Digital Journalist