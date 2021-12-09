Boerne family takes home trophy, $50,000 after winning episode of ‘The Great Christmas Light Fight’

The Hinojosa family of Boerne was named champion of Season 9, Episode 5 of "The Great Christmas Light Fight."

BOERNE, Texas – The San Antonio area is now home to two “Great Christmas Light Fight” season-nine champions.

John and Brenda Wilson, of Windcrest, aren’t the only local family with bragging rights. The Hinojosa family in Boerne also has a trophy and $50,000 after competing in Episode 5 of the ABC show.

And like the Wilsons, the Hinojosas were already well-known in their community, even before their TV appearance.

By day, Beto Hinojosa is a middle school principal. But every November and December, he and his family have a second job. First, it’s prepping for their massive light display, and then, it’s playing host and tour guides for the throngs of people who come to see it.

“Every waking moment is on lights and on the details,” Beto Hinojosa said.

“It’s exhausting, but it’s fun,” Mariana Hinojosa said.

The couple and their three children have added to their display over the last seven to eight years.

They have fans even outside Boerne thanks to some viral videos on their Facebook page. That’s how producers of the show found them. They said they decided to participate as a way to be a literal light during a dark year.

The show was shot a year in advance, and like the Wilsons, they didn’t learn they were winners until this year.

Because some of their display has been donated by community members and their friends and neighbors even help them decorate, they said bringing home the trophy feels like it’s a win for the whole community.

“It brings joy to the community and to the kids who come out and see it. And not just the kids, but the elderly,” Beto Hinojosa said.

The family said local nursing homes load up buses to drive by their home.

“It makes us happy that it makes the community happy,” Mariana Hinojosa said.

Beto said after their episode aired last week, he got a call from the Wilsons congratulating them. They plan to meet in-person and tour each other’s displays soon.

You can see the Hinojosa’s display at 140 Shadow Knolls in Boerne. Their light show runs daily this month from 5:30-10 p.m.

