Plumber says he discovered 500 envelopes of cash, checks in wall of Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church

Years after $600,000 was stolen from Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church in Houston, a plumber said he found hundreds of envelopes of cash and checks in the walls while making some repairs.

The plumber phoned into the Morning Bullpen radio show on 100.3 The Bull on Thursday and said he made the discovery on Nov. 10.

The caller, who has not been identified, said they had to remove tile to fix a loose toilet. When they began to move the toilet and insulation, about 500 envelopes fell out of the wall.

Inside the envelopes, he said, were cash and checks.

“... I was like ‘Oh wow,’” he told the morning station.

He added that he contacted the church’s maintenance supervisor and turned in the money.

The discovery was made after $600,000 was stolen from the church in 2014, according to KPRC, KSAT’s sister station in Houston.

Ad

George Lindsey, a host for the Morning Bullpen, told KPRC it “was just unbelievable.”

“We were like, ‘What are you talking about?’” Lindsey said. “So, then he relayed to us that in 2014 there was a big story about money being stolen from Lakewood church that they never recovered.”

Lakewood Church confirmed that the money found in the wall was turned over to the church, according to KPRC and the Houston Chronicle. The amount found is unknown at this time.

KPRC reported that Houston police are still investigating the disappearance of the $600,000.

“Don’t you want to know what happened, I mean they stole the money, but they didn’t get it out of the wall. Did they have an accident, you know what I mean? It’s like, why did they never go back? If it’s that money, why did they never go back?” Lindsey questioned.

Ad

Read the full KPRC report here.