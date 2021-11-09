San Antonio River downtown will be drained in January 2022

After the fanfare of the holiday season in downtown San Antonio, the River Walk will go dry in early 2022.

The city said portions of the San Antonio River will be drained beginning Sunday, Jan. 23 through Sunday, Jan. 30 for maintenance.

The draining “is vital to ensuring it remains clean and a beautiful attraction for residents and visitors,” city officials said in a news release on Tuesday.

The heart of the River Walk, including the river loop near The Shops at Rivercenter, will be completely drained. The main channel from East Josephine Street to East Nueva Street will be partially drained.

During this time the Go Rio Cruises will not operate in the downtown or Museum Reach areas.

Alamo Street between Market and Commerce streets will also be closed to vehicle traffic and pedestrians.