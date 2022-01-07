Man charged with aggravated assault, victim shot 4 times, police say

Xavier Ray Davila is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

SAN ANTONIO – Police have arrested a man accused of shooting and injuring a man in an alley downtown in late December.

Xavier Ray Davila, 43, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, the victim left a convenience store on Dec. 30 with his girlfriend and was walking down the 1300 block of Riebe Alley near the intersection of N. Jacinto St. when Davila jumped out and began shooting with a handgun.

The victim was shot four times while his girlfriend managed to run away.

The victim suffered broken bones and other injuries but survived the shooting. He and his girlfriend told police they knew the shooter from Poteet and were able to identify him for investigators.

Davila was taken into custody on Thursday. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon is a felony charge.

