SAPD: Man wanted in sexual assault of woman who ran out of gas along I-10 on NW Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman after he helped her get gas on the Northwest Side.

The assault happened in the early morning hours of Dec. 11 on the Interstate 10 access road between Camp Bullis Road and Dominion Drive, according to a Crime Stoppers report.

Between 2-3 a.m., a 27-year-old woman ran out of gas on the access road and an unknown male driver pulled over. He offered to help get her gas, and they drove to the Exxon gas station located in the 19600 block of I-10 West.

Police said after getting gas, they returned to the woman’s vehicle and the man sexually assaulted her.

A driver pulled over and stopped the assault, police said.

Investigators are trying to identify the man wanted in the sexual assault. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers, who is willing to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP (7867), texting CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

