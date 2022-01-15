SWAT on scene of Texas synagogue after man takes hostages during services, reports say

COLLEYVILLE – Negotiations are currently ongoing between police and a man who is believed to have taken hostages inside of a synagogue during morning services, according to a report from The Dallas Morning News.

The incident began Saturday at a synagogue in the 6100 block of Pleasant Run Road.

Police took to Twitter around 11:30 a.m., confirming they were “conducting SWAT operations” and that residents in the area have been evacuated.

We are currently conducting SWAT operations around the 6100 block of Pleasant Run Rd. All residents in the immediate area are being evacuated. Please avoid the area. — Colleyville Police (@ColleyvillePD) January 15, 2022

Colleyville PD Sgt. Dara Nelson told The Dallas Morning News that the congregation shared a livestream on Facebook of the Shabbat morning service, but the video has since been removed.

Police said in the video, a man’s voice could be heard and he sounded angry at times, though it was unclear what was happening.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that negotiations could also be heard in the video between the alleged hostage taker and police.

It’s unknown how many people are inside of the building or whether the suspect is armed. However, no injuries have been reported, according to Sgt. Dara Nelson.

Negotiators have spoken to a man inside of the synagogue who they believe is the suspect, according to The Dallas Morning News.

Police said there is no threat to the general public at this time.

People are urged to avoid the area for the time being as police continue to work the scene. We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

