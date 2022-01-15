Man found fatally shot in open field on Northeast Side, police say

A man was found fatally shot in an open field overnight on the city’s Northeast Side, and San Antonio police are still searching for the suspects responsible.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was found fatally shot in an open field overnight on the city’s Northeast Side, and San Antonio police are still searching for the suspects responsible.

The incident happened around 12:41 a.m. Saturday in the 14100 block of Nacogdoches Road.

Officers were initially called to the scene for shots fired. However, when they arrived, they found a man in an open field with a gunshot wound.

A caller told police they heard the gunfire and moments later, saw two people get into a white Ford F150 truck and leave the area.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials.

Officers are still searching for the suspects and further details are limited. We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

More on KSAT: